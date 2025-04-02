© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Environmental groups sue Trump administration over Refugio oil spill pipeline plans

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published April 2, 2025 at 5:18 PM PDT
The pipeline, now owned by Sable Offshore Corp., ruptured, spilling over 100,000 gallons of crude oil near Refugio State Beach in Goleta.
The pipeline, now owned by Sable Offshore Corp., ruptured, spilling over 100,000 gallons of crude oil near Refugio State Beach in Goleta.

A new lawsuit filed Wednesday challenges the Trump administration’s handling of offshore oil development at the Santa Ynez Unit– the site of the 2015 Refugio oil spill.

The Santa Ynez platforms shut down after the spill, but now, Sable Offshore Corp., the pipeline’s new owner, wants to restart production under oil plans dating back to the 1970s and 80s.

The Center for Biological Diversity and the Wishtoyo Chumash Foundation are suing the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management for allegedly neglecting its legal duty to update those decades-old plans. The lawsuit said the Bureau hasn’t required Sable to revise the plans.

Kristen Monsell, the legal director at the Center for Biological Diversity, said the goal of suing is to get the federal government to comply with the law.

“It's really quite horrifying how the federal government seems poised to allow this offshore drilling operation to resume without carefully evaluating all of the risk or ensuring all legal requirements are satisfied,” Monsell said.

Monsell said updating and addressing the potential harms of restarting the pipeline is key to preventing another spill.

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management declined to comment on the lawsuit, which it has 60 days to respond to.
Tags
Environment and Energy Refugio Oil SpillBureau of Ocean Managementlawsuit
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
See stories by Amanda Wernik
