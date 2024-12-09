SLO residents get their chance to weigh-in on San Luis Ranch housing project

The San Luis Obispo City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday about a planned expansion of the San Luis Ranch housing project and they could get an earful from residents who oppose the plan.

The proposal calls for 276 new residential units on a site previously approved for commercial development.

The 9.59-acre lot is at the corner of Froom Ranch Way and Dalidio Drive. The city’s proposal to build hundreds of new homes there has sparked a heated debate in the neighborhood, including on the social media platform Nextdoor.

Many residents raised concerns about traffic and parking problems. Another called the project an “eyesore.”

However, others argued that more housing is needed to address the region’s shortage. Krista Jeffries, a SLO County resident, said she believes the backlash stems from longtime residents’ discomfort around new developments.

“I think people, in general, don't like change,” Jeffries said. “We have this expectation in the United States that anything that comes into our towns after us needs to have borderline unanimous approval.”

The lot was originally set for commercial uses, like retail shops.

The public hearing is Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.

