SLO residents get their chance to weigh-in on San Luis Ranch housing project

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published December 9, 2024 at 5:35 PM PST
The proposed site for the units is a vacant lot on 1675 Dalidio Drive.
The San Luis Obispo City Council will hold a public hearing Tuesday about a planned expansion of the San Luis Ranch housing project and they could get an earful from residents who oppose the plan.

The proposal calls for 276 new residential units on a site previously approved for commercial development.

The 9.59-acre lot is at the corner of Froom Ranch Way and Dalidio Drive. The city’s proposal to build hundreds of new homes there has sparked a heated debate in the neighborhood, including on the social media platform Nextdoor.

Many residents raised concerns about traffic and parking problems. Another called the project an “eyesore.”

However, others argued that more housing is needed to address the region’s shortage. Krista Jeffries, a SLO County resident, said she believes the backlash stems from longtime residents’ discomfort around new developments.

“I think people, in general, don't like change,” Jeffries said. “We have this expectation in the United States that anything that comes into our towns after us needs to have borderline unanimous approval.”

The lot was originally set for commercial uses, like retail shops.

The public hearing is Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the City Council Chambers.
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
