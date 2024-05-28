San Luis Obispo homeowner files lawsuit against developer that built her home

A San Luis Obispo homeowner filed a lawsuit against the builders of her newly developed community.

Coastal Community Builders (CCB), began building San Luis Ranch in 2019. Gina Biegel, one of the homeowners from the development, says she was excited to be a first-time homeowner.

However, she says that soon after she moved in, she began to notice issues with her home. She saw cracks developing on her walls, window sills separating from the building and her HVAC system became faulty.

“Basically water had just been draining there and it was going in the walls, so they cut open my walls and left them,” Biegel says. “So this fall it will be two years that the walls have been exposed.”

She says the issues in her home have caused her lots of pain.

“It has ruined my life,” she says, “It's very hard for me to work, it has impacted my ability to work and think and concentrate. My mental health has been severely impacted.”

CCB says they have been pursuing repairs for Biegel’s home and it is an unfortunate reality that when large developments are built, there are occasional instances where it is difficult to satisfy one of the homeowners.

Meanwhile, Biegel says CCB has not repaired her home since 2022 and the company has refused to come back.