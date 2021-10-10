-
It's never been more costly or competitive to buy a house in California. According to The California Association of Realtors, the median price for a…
On Tuesday evening, city officials in San Luis Obispo approved the proposed San Luis Ranch housing development. The city council voted unanimously in…
San Luis Obispo is such a desirable city in which to live, it makes affordability nearly impossible - and building affordable housing will always involve…
This week in San Luis Obispo, the city’s planning commission voted in favor of the San Luis Ranch development, recommending the project to the city…