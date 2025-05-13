New lawsuit alleges mold, structural issues in San Luis Ranch home

San Luis Ranch homeowners are suing developer Coastal Community Builders over construction defects and mold.

Matthew and Jeannie Pleasant moved into the San Luis Ranch housing development in 2021 with their adult children. The family recently filed a civil lawsuit claiming the home is uninhabitable due to safety and health hazards including structural instability, toxic mold and defective plumbing.

The Pleasants purchased the home based on claims that it was “safe, habitable, and free from material defects,” the lawsuit said.

But just months after moving in, the couple began noticing serious issues. Contractors later found slanted walls, mold growth and other structural problems– with repairs estimated to cost nearly $500,000.

The Pleasants said they reported the problems to the builder but only received surface-level fixes. The complaint accuses Coastal Community Builders of negligence and failure to fix the defects.

“The repairs were generally cosmetic and failed to address the underlying causes of the problems, such as improper structural framing, excessive soil settlement, and poor drainage,” the lawsuit said. “These band-aid solutions allowed issues to reappear, often within weeks.”

The family is seeking damages for health concerns, emotional distress, legal costs, and financial losses. They’ve requested a jury trial.

Neither side responded to KCBX’s request for comment.