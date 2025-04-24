Santa Barbara City Council advances tenant protections against ‘renovictions’

The Santa Barbara City Council has advanced new tenant protections aimed at curbing so-called “renovictions.” Members approved proposals to cap rent increases at 10% after a unit is renovated, and to prevent landlords from evicting tenants during those upgrades.

The proposals passed in a 5-2 vote following a packed public meeting, where dozens of residents shared personal stories about being displaced due to renovation-related evictions.

“Forcing families to uproot their lives and come back to a massive rent hike is completely unreasonable,” said Hannah Cohen, a Santa Barbara renter who spoke during public comment.

Housing advocates said the practice is contributing to a rise in homelessness among vulnerable groups, including students, healthcare workers and low-income residents.

Councilmember Wendy Santamaria was among those who supported the ordinance, framing it as an issue of public well-being.

“We talk a lot about things like public safety and all these other things that are important to our city, and they should be,” Santamaria said. “But public safety also means having a home.”

The proposed rules faced pushback from realtors and small property owners, including Samantha Ireland.

“If a tenant has a guaranteed right to return at a fixed or below-market rent, it discourages renovations,” Ireland said.

Mayor Randy Rowse and Councilmember Mike Jordan echoed those concerns, warning the ordinance could slow efforts to expand the city’s housing supply.

The City Council is scheduled to reconvene on April 29th to finalize the amended ordinance.

