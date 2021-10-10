Santa Barbara City Council

-
Santa Barbara may be adding some tiny homes to the city's housing stock. In hopes of securing more than $6 million in funding, the Santa Barbara City…
-
In mid-July, after several months of Santa Barbara city officials engaging with restaurants and businesses in an effort to reduce waste in the city, the…
-
Santa Barbara voters have chosen Cathy Murillo as the city’s next mayor, according to the semi-official results published by the county's election office…
-
The City of Santa Barbara is working on plans to set up new city council districts for the upcoming November 2015 election.Until now, the city's council…
-
The City of Santa Barbara will not work to overturn a recent court ruling denying local law enforcement's years-long push for a city-wide gang…