Cap on number of cruise ships approved by SB City Council

Santa Barbara's City Council voted 6-1 to limit the number of cruise ships at 20 per year and added more protections to safeguard the Santa Barbara Channel.

Mayor Randy Rowse cast the one no vote.

In the years just before the pandemic, the number of cruise ship visits hovered around 20 per year. After the pandemic shutdown, the number shot up to 30 ships in 2022.

That’s the same year a Harbor Commission subcommittee was created to review the cruise ship program and make recommendations for improvements. The committee met with community members, business entities, and environmental groups.

Their list of recommendations included a cap on the number of visits as a top priority.

Mike Wiltshire is the Waterfront Director. His department oversees the city’s cruise ship program.

Wiltshire presented the subcommittee's findings to the council. He said concerns focused on environmental issues of air and water quality, with community impacts also identified.

“Concerns of additional crowding in Santa Barbara, visual concerns of the ships just being out there, the idea that there’s really no economic benefit, and how do businesses actually benefit,” Wiltshire said.

While most speakers at the City Council meeting favored a cap, some local businesses and waterfront staff were opposed.

Wiltshire opposed the cap. He said scheduling cruise ships happens about three years out and a cap will limit the city’s flexibility to respond to cancellations, which could impact the overall economics of the program.

In addition to the cap, the council approved requirements for advanced wastewater treatment systems, environmental best practices, slower vessel speeds, and more.

To find more information, visit the City of Santa Barbara website.