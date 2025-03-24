Santa Barbara allocates $1.8m to sustain community programs as federal funding remains uncertain

The City of Santa Barbara is stepping up to support health and human services programs amid uncertainty over federal funding. The City Council approved $1.8 million in grants for 46 organizations that provide food, shelter and medical care.

City leaders said there are concerns that the Trump administration could cut federal support for these programs, as it has for others. To keep these services running, the city is using its general fund to cover one year of support.

Recipients include New Beginnings, Transition House and Habitat for Humanity, each of which provides either housing or home repair services for disabled and low-income people.

“When you have a federal government that doesn't really have a plan on how they're cutting services, these organizations do it much more effectively and efficiently than if the government could do it themselves,” City Councilmember Eric Friedman said.

According to Friedman, cutting these programs could cost more in the long run. For now, city officials are making sure the services stay.

