© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Santa Barbara allocates $1.8m to sustain community programs as federal funding remains uncertain

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published March 24, 2025 at 5:32 PM PDT
Santa Barbara, California.
Photo by Cristiano Tomás.
Santa Barbara, California.

The City of Santa Barbara is stepping up to support health and human services programs amid uncertainty over federal funding. The City Council approved $1.8 million in grants for 46 organizations that provide food, shelter and medical care.

City leaders said there are concerns that the Trump administration could cut federal support for these programs, as it has for others. To keep these services running, the city is using its general fund to cover one year of support.

Recipients include New Beginnings, Transition House and Habitat for Humanity, each of which provides either housing or home repair services for disabled and low-income people.

“When you have a federal government that doesn't really have a plan on how they're cutting services, these organizations do it much more effectively and efficiently than if the government could do it themselves,” City Councilmember Eric Friedman said.

According to Friedman, cutting these programs could cost more in the long run. For now, city officials are making sure the services stay.
Tags
Government and Politics City of Santa BarbaraSanta Barbara City Councilcommunity servicefederal
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
See stories by Amanda Wernik
Related Content