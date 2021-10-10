-
The Santa Barbara City Council voted unanimously July 20 to prohibit natural gas in all new construction in the city.The ordinance takes effect for all…
California's 2020 wildfire season burned more than four million acres and broke numerous records for increased size and intensity, according to a recent…
Fracking has been a hot topic on the Central Coast ever since the Trump administration released an environmental review about the possibility of expanding…
In mid-July, after several months of Santa Barbara city officials engaging with restaurants and businesses in an effort to reduce waste in the city, the…
The 44th annual Santa Barbara Summer Solstice Celebration starts Friday, and continues throughout the weekend at Alameda Park. Saturday's parade up State…
This week Santa Barbara city officials continued enforcement efforts against notorious landlord Dario Pini. Pini owns and operates - according to Pini…
Santa Barbara residents will have to make a new year's resolution soon not to water their lawns. This week the city council approved a ban on lawn…
Santa Barbara city officials and law enforcement launched a series of surprise inspections Tuesday at 164 residential and motel units owned or managed by…
The City of Santa Barbara will soon have a new police chief, following a nationwide search to fill the vacant position. San Diego Police Captain Lori…
Residents and visitors to Santa Barbara could hear some unusual sounds in the coming weeks as the city works to improve its sewer system.Walk down a city…