© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lawmakers press federal regulators over disputed offshore oil restart off Santa Barbara coast

KCBX | By Gabriela Fernandez
Published September 17, 2025 at 6:22 PM PDT
The Santa Ynez Unit, Platforms Harmony, Hondo, Heritage. Viewed from atop Farren Road in Goleta, California.
Creative Commons
The Santa Ynez Unit, Platforms Harmony, Hondo, Heritage. Viewed from atop Farren Road in Goleta, California.

California lawmakers are pressing federal regulators to explain their role in the disputed restart of an offshore oil field off the Santa Barbara coast.

Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., and more than a dozen of their colleagues sent a letter this week to the Interior Department and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

They questioned why the agency approved permits and publicly celebrated what it described as a restart at the Santa Ynez Unit, a complex of three platforms and an onshore processing plant that has been shut down since a 2015 pipeline rupture spilled more than 100,000 gallons of crude oil along the Gaviota Coast.

“The federal government has a limited role and they made it sound like somehow they were affirming Sable's ability to proceed or restart their operations when indeed they have to get all permits from the state of California,” Carbajal said.

Sable Offshore, the current owner of the unit, announced in May that production had resumed. State regulators and environmental groups dispute that claim, noting the company still needs state approvals to operate its pipeline and faces lawsuits and court orders blocking activity.

The Democratic lawmakers asked federal regulators to clarify their involvement by the end of September, saying accurate oversight is critical to protecting the Central Coast’s environment and economy.
Tags
Government and Politics Santa Barbara County Board of SupervisorsSalud Carbajalcongress membersCongressman Jimmy PanettaCity of Santa BarbaraRefugio Oil Spilloil drilling
Gabriela Fernandez
Gabriela Fernandez came to KCBX in May of 2022 as a general assignment reporter, and became news director in December of 2023. In September of 2024 she returned to reporting full time.
See stories by Gabriela Fernandez
Related Content