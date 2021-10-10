-
Feeding America estimates one in six children are food insecure in the United States. Local Congressman Salud Carbajal visited Laguna Middle School in San…
Nearly $12 million in federal funding could be coming to Central Coast community projects, after Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal’s spending bill…
After being deported to Mexico two years ago, Goleta community member Juana Flores is now back on the Central Coast — and new legislation introduced by a…
Central Coast Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal announced new gun safety legislation that provides federal grants and resources to states that follow…
Update March 18 10:00p.m.The California Coastal Commission unanimously voted to end the use of off-highway vehicles (OHV) at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular…
Central Coast Congressman Salud Carbajal is re-introducing legislation to protect federal land on the Central Coast, saying he’s optimistic Congress will…
The local nonprofit REACH, or the Regional Economic Action Coalition hosted a virtual discussion Friday to announce the addition of three partners to…
Two congress members from the Central Coast and a senator from Oregon are calling for endangered species protections for the monarch butterfly. Western…
Continuing KCBX's election coverage, we hear from Dawn Addis, one of the candidates hoping to represent the Central Coast in the state Assembly. And learn…
California’s 24th congressional district race features an incumbent Democrat who has emphasized sustainability and preservation of the Central Coast…