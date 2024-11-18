Local congressman speaks on protecting federal programs during second Trump administration

On the third anniversary of the signing of a major infrastructure law, Central Coast Congressman Salud Carbajal promised to protect the legislation during the next Trump Administration.

Carbajal worked with the Biden-Harris Administration to write and pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in 2021. It was the nation’s largest infrastructure investment in almost a century.

Speaking on the House floor, Carbajal said the legislation has brought over 13,000 jobs and more than a billion dollars to infrastructure projects across the Central Coast.

“Either out of misguided policy priorities, or merely out of revenge, I know that there are members in this chamber who have expressed eagerness to dismantle these programs,” Carbajal said.

Rep. Carbajal said efforts to undermine the landmark law would harm middle-class families.

The legislation supports economic and environmental infrastructure, and funds projects in transportation, clean energy and water, and more. Republicans in both chambers of Congress have discussed cutting back on some of those initiatives as part of an effort to scale back the federal government.