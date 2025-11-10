Bipartisan Bill aims to expand housing access for disabled U.S. Veterans

Sponsors of a proposed bipartisan bill are aiming to make it easier for disabled U.S veterans to obtain housing assistance.

U.S. Representatives Salud Carbajal (D-Calif.) and Lloyd Smucker (R-Pa.) reintroduced the Home for the Brave Act, which would exempt veterans' disability benefits from counting toward total income when they apply for housing assistance.

According to Carbajal, when disability benefits are counted as income, it puts veterans in a higher income bracket and hinders their ability to qualify for housing benefits through the Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD.

“It just makes sense that you would exempt disability income of veterans, especially combat veterans, so that they can get access to HUD,” said Morgan Boyd, the San Luis Obispo County Veterans Services Officer. “I think we owe it to those that served to support them in their time and need.”

Boyd also described HUD housing programs as “doing excellent work,” by making sure veterans stay connected to a range of supportive VA services, like healthcare, substance abuse counseling and temporary financial assistance.

