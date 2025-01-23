© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local leaders react to Trump's more than 200 executive orders on first day of presidency

KCBX | By Adam Solorzano
Published January 23, 2025 at 4:22 PM PST
Downtown San Luis Obispo.
Aidan Dillon.
/
Aidan Dillon
Downtown San Luis Obispo.

During Donald Trump’s first week in office, the President spent no time keeping some of his campaign promises and local leaders are reacting.

In his first week, President Donald Trump signed more than 200 executive orders on his first day. He then rescinded close to 80 of Biden's actions as president. Some of Trump’s new orders include temporary withdrawal of off-shore wind projects, declaring a national emergency at the Southern Border, and ending diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal said a lot of these executive orders will most likely be challenged.

“Congress has the power of the purse. And, a lot of these things that he's trying to do—besides the ones that are illegal and unconstitutional—require resources that Congress has to approve,” Carbajal said.

However, some on the other side of the aisle say they are ready for the country to move forward under the Trump Administration. California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson said in a press release:

“The Trump-Vance administration is committed to advancing common sense solutions, and [she is] confident that this administration will provide real results for the American people.”
Tags
Central Coast News Salud CarbajalDonald TrumpPresidentExecutive Order
Adam Solorzano
KCBX reporter Adam Solorzano is working for KCBX News as a California Local News Fellow from 2024-2026. He received his master's degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism in May of 2024. During his time as a graduate student, Adam focused on short-form documentary filmmaking.
See stories by Adam Solorzano