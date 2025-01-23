Local leaders react to Trump's more than 200 executive orders on first day of presidency

During Donald Trump’s first week in office, the President spent no time keeping some of his campaign promises and local leaders are reacting.

In his first week, President Donald Trump signed more than 200 executive orders on his first day. He then rescinded close to 80 of Biden's actions as president. Some of Trump’s new orders include temporary withdrawal of off-shore wind projects, declaring a national emergency at the Southern Border, and ending diversity, equity, and inclusion programs.

Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal said a lot of these executive orders will most likely be challenged.

“Congress has the power of the purse. And, a lot of these things that he's trying to do—besides the ones that are illegal and unconstitutional—require resources that Congress has to approve,” Carbajal said.

However, some on the other side of the aisle say they are ready for the country to move forward under the Trump Administration. California Republican Party Chairwoman Jessica Millan Patterson said in a press release:

“The Trump-Vance administration is committed to advancing common sense solutions, and [she is] confident that this administration will provide real results for the American people.”