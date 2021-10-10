Donald Trump

-
The United States military launched a ballistic missile Thursday morning from Vandenberg Air Force Base in Lompoc. It’s the second U.S. test of a missile…
-
Fracking has been a hot topic on the Central Coast ever since the Trump administration released an environmental review about the possibility of expanding…
-
Every Fourth of July, the Carnegie Corporation of New York releases a list of "Great Immigrants," people the philanthropic organization says have made…
-
California is leading a lawsuit by 18 states against the Trump administration. That’s after the President suspended a key component of the health care law…
-
Over the course of the past few months I’ve covered the breadth of Tennessee on assignments for my digital media podcast show. When time allowed, at the…
-
In late April, the Trump administration announced a new executive order that directs the Interior Department to review the designations of certain…
-
On Friday, President Trump signed an executive order to expand offshore oil and gas drilling in federal waters and the outer continental shelf. It calls…
-
The City of Salinas and Monterey County - along with 50 other cities and counties around the country - are among the official supporters of two lawsuits…
-
President Trump will address a joint session of Congress for the first time on Tuesday evening at the Capitol, around 6:00 PM Pacific Time. The address…
-
On January 24, 2017, we invited three Central Coast millennials to the KCBX studio to hear their about their experience traveling to Washington DC for the…