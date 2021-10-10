-
The Santa Barbara County Planning Commission voted to deny an ExxonMobil proposal to temporarily transport oil along Highways 101 and 166, despite…
-
The Center for Biological Diversity is claiming that the operator of the Arroyo Grande oilfield has been drilling illegal wells for years.Victoria Bogdan…
-
Central Coast Congressman Salud Carbajal is re-introducing legislation to protect federal land on the Central Coast, saying he’s optimistic Congress will…
-
Three projects aimed at expanding oil drilling in Santa Barbara County's Cat Canyon Oil Field were under consideration just three months ago. Today, only…
-
Two announcements with implications for California’s oil industry whizzed past each other in recent weeks, revealing starkly conflicting visions for…
-
An oil company's plan to build a new oil well and pipeline in the Carrizo Plain National Monument has been blocked, after the California Bureau of Land…
-
As of Wednesday afternoon, it appears unlikely Measure G, aiming to curb future oil extraction and fracking in San Luis Obispo County, will…
-
San Luis Obispo County’s Carrizo Plain National Monument survived last year’s effort by the Trump Administration to shrink or revoke national monuments…
-
Broadcast date: 2/1/2018The plan for new offshore drilling proposed off the California Coast by the Trump Administration -- said to be the largest…
-
Oil companies in California produce more water than oil. That has created a problem: what to do with all of that unwanted water? In most cases that…