-
On this edition of Issues & ideas, you’ll hear about the UC Santa Barbara marine scientists who are currently on an international expedition to help them…
-
On this edition of "Issues and Ideas," Central Coast congressman Jimmy Panetta talks about action taken by the USDA under the Trump Administration and how…
-
We hear from candidates running to represent the Central Coast in state and federal government; including California Assembly incumbent Jordan Cunningham…
-
Central Coast Congressman Jimmy Panetta wants to expand protections for crime victims who are undocumented immigrants. Currently, the U.S. designates…
-
On Friday, President Trump signed an executive order to expand offshore oil and gas drilling in federal waters and the outer continental shelf. It calls…