KCBX News Update: Panetta to hold agriculture meeting, and post-storm debris collection sites open

SLO County storm debris collection sites open

This week, San Luis Obispo County is offering collection sites to dispose of debris from last month’s winter storms. It’s a way to get rid of things like furniture, appliances, tree branches and recyclables.

Collection sites are open in Nipomo, Oceano and Templeton today through Friday.

The county said non-storm related debris like household hazardous waste, E-waste and soil won’t be accepted.

The county is also opening two other locations in Paso Robles and Shandon. The Paso Robles site will only be open tomorrow , and the site in Shandon will only be open Thursday and Friday. Each location will operate from 8a.m. to 1p.m.

Addresses and more information are online at RecoverSLO.org.

Debris collection bins will be deployed at the following locations throughout the county from 8:00 AM – 1:00 PM each day:



Nipomo : Nipomo CSD, 148 S. Wilson St. Tuesday, February 21 through Friday, February 24.

: Nipomo CSD, 148 S. Wilson St. Tuesday, February 21 through Friday, February 24. Oceano : Oceano County Airport parking lot. Tuesday, February 21 through Friday, February 24.

: Oceano County Airport parking lot. Tuesday, February 21 through Friday, February 24. Templeton: North County Recycling, 3360 La Cruz Way. Tuesday, February 21 through Friday, February 24.

North County Recycling, 3360 La Cruz Way. Tuesday, February 21 through Friday, February 24. Shandon : CW Clarke Park, 101 W Centre St. Thursday February 23 and Friday February 24.

: CW Clarke Park, 101 W Centre St. Thursday February 23 and Friday February 24. West Paso Robles: Cal Fire Station 35 Las Tablas, 275 Cypress Mountain Dr. Tuesday, February 21 and Wednesday, February 22.

Congressman Panetta to hold agricultural storm briefing in Atascadero

Tomorrow, Congressman Jimmy Panetta will host an ‘Agricultural Storm Briefing’ with SLO County’s Farm Bureau. The congressman is inviting local farmers, ranchers and others in the agriculture industry to discuss how they were affected by January’s storms.

Representatives from the county’s agricultural department and the USDA’s Farm Service Agency will also be there to talk about challenges in applying for federal disaster assistance.

Panetta represents the 19th Congressional District covering parts of Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Luis Obispo Counties. Though he represents just the northern section of SLO County, his office said the information is relevant to all county residents.