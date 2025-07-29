Local congressman visits California’s largest ICE facility after some lawmakers denied unannounced entry

The Trump Administration is increasing immigration enforcement spending with a $170 billion increase, which includes $45 billion for ICE detention.

Local Congressman Jimmy Panetta recently conducted an oversight visit to California's largest ICE facility in Adelanto.

Panetta’s visit comes days after fellow congressional representatives encountered resistance while attempting oversight visits at ICE sites–were denied access entirely.

With seven days’ advance notice, the Department of Homeland Security prepared a two-hour tour for the California lawmaker.

Panetta found 1,600 people detained at the facility–58% percent with felony records and the rest with either misdemeanors or no criminal record at all.

He said Democrats and Republicans generally agree on deporting people with felony records– but raised concerns about detaining those with no criminal record.

"When this administration brought in the um the swath of who they're going after and no longer was it targeted and it was sort of indiscriminate as we're seeing in Los Angeles, then it becomes a problem,” said Panetta.

Under federal law, U.S. representatives have the right to make unannounced visits to any detention facility in the country.

Panetta also said that members of Congress are now discussing moving beyond oversight to crafting and passing meaningful immigration reform legislation.