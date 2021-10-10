Trump Adminstration

-
The Trump administration finalized a rule Wednesday that will cut off food stamps to roughly 688,000 American adults by requiring states to enforce work…
-
March 9 is the last day to publicly comment on the Trump Administration's intent to open up the California coast to oil and gas exploration. The deadline…
-
The Trump Administration has announced a plan to open up California waters to offshore oil exploration and drilling. Intending to replace a current plan…
-
San Luis Obispo County’s Carrizo Plain National Monument is not on the list of monuments nationwide recommended for elimination or size reduction by U.S.…
-
The White House announced Tuesday the suspension of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals - known as DACA - program. According to U.S. Rep. Salud…
-
On Saturday - July 1 - in San Luis Obispo, a rally is planned calling for the protection of the Carrizo Plain National Monument. Former Central Coast…
-
A legal settlement this week will make it harder for the Trump administration to open federally-owned public lands to oil and gas development,…
-
On Friday, President Trump signed an executive order to expand offshore oil and gas drilling in federal waters and the outer continental shelf. It calls…
-
On Tuesday, independent movie houses on the Central Coast - and across the country - are all screening the film "1984," a cinematic version of George…