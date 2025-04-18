© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Moms for Liberty urges schools to follow executive orders targeting transgender students

KCBX | By Gabriela Fernandez
Published April 18, 2025 at 1:50 PM PDT
A San Luis Obispo County chapter of Moms for Liberty is pressuring local schools like SLO High School to implement four executive orders issued by former President Donald Trump, including measures that target transgender students.
A local chapter of Moms for Liberty is pressuring San Luis Obispo County schools to implement four executive orders issued by President Donald Trump, including measures that target transgender students.

The group has circulated a petition demanding that school districts release a public statement and a plan by the end of April detailing how they will maintain “sex-segregated” sports teams, locker rooms and restrooms.

Moms for Liberty did not respond to multiple requests for comment from KCBX.

According to the group’s online petition, the demands are based on Trump-era executive orders such as Ending Radical Indoctrination in K-12. The order calls for legal action against educators who provide gender identity support without a medical license or assist in a student’s social transition.

Other orders cited by the group call for the removal of gender-fluid language, and characterize transgender identities as “Gender Ideology Extremism.”

Julia Thompson, director of Gala Pride and Diversity Center in San Luis Obispo, said the petition generates fear for transgender students who are already struggling with basic access to school facilities.

“The trans kids that I know who play sports—and I know kids who play sports in this county—are so terrified of using the locker room and using the bathroom anyways,” Thompson said. “They're doing things like wearing their gym clothes to school underneath regular clothes so they don't have to change.”

The petition also includes an ultimatum: if school districts fail to comply by April 27, the group says their members will keep their children home from school one day each month.
Gabriela Fernandez
Gabriela Fernandez came to KCBX in May of 2022 as a general assignment reporter, and became news director in December of 2023. In September of 2024 she returned to reporting full time.
