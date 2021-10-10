-
LGBTQ+ students at Paso Robles High School are holding a forum to address the vandalization of a classroom pride flag.
Paso Robles school district officials are hiring new attorneys to respond to a grand jury report that criticizes the previous board for alleged financial…
As many schools throughout the state remain shuttered due to COVID-19, San Luis Obispo County public schools are allowing more students for in-person…
It’s been seven weeks since Central Coast schools closed in-person classrooms and began teaching students virtually. The change was radical and…
The Paso Robles Unified School District is facing a $2.3 million dollar budget shortfall. Causes range from cut federal funding, low enrollment, increased…