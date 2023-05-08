© 2023 KCBX
Government and Politics

Ousted Paso Robles school board member regains seat

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published May 8, 2023 at 6:07 PM PDT
254165065_245508280976098_3430722750736141415_n.jpg
Courtesy of Kenney Enney Facebook Page.
/

Today marks the first Paso Robles Joint Unified School board meeting since a special election was called in favor of Kenney Enney.

Enney was removed from his seat last winter after more than 500 valid signatures were collected on a petition to unseat him. He defeated his opponent by nearly 9 percent of the vote, according to the San Luis Obispo County Clerk recorder’s office.

The rancher and retired marine ran against Angela Hollander, a longtime volunteer with the school district.

Enney’s priorities are increasing discipline at schools and improving academic performance.

“A lot of issues need to be sorted out in that school district, and I think I have the experience to do it,” Enney said.

The petition that led to the special election – held last month – was organized by several community members.

Carrie Alvord spearheaded it. She said their concerns included Enney’s anti-transgender stance.

“It was a variety of things where I think, as a community, we just said, ‘Enough. Somebody has to step up and say that this isn't okay,’” Alvord said.

Enney said he was unfairly ousted for his views.

“I am not homophobic; I have friends and supporters who are gay and lesbian,” Enney said, “But I think transgenderism is an ideology that is dangerous to kids.”

Many people find that very rhetoric trans-phobic.

According to the SLO County Clerk Recorder’s Office, 39 percent of Paso Robles' population cast votes in the special election.

Enney’s opponent, Angela Hollander, hopes more people show up to the polls next time. Even though she wasn’t elected, Hollander said she plans to continue her 40 plus years of volunteering in the community.

“I see a lot of people in the echo chambers of Facebook, like Nextdoor and Protect Paso, when all they do is complain about everything that's wrong,” Hollander said. “My solution is to roll up your sleeves and find a place where you can volunteer and do some good work.”

Kenney Enney will be sworn in at the school board meeting this evening.

