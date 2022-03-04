© 2022 KCBX
Government and Politics

Democratic Rep. Jimmy Panetta talks Ukraine invasion, new Central Coast congressional district

KCBX | By Benjamin Purper
Published March 4, 2022 at 3:55 PM PST
Congressman Jimmy Panetta is a Democrat representing much of the Central Coast in the House of Representatives, including Monterey and San Benito Counties, and parts of Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties. But thanks to this year's round of redistricting, he'll next be running in California's 19th District, which stretches from South San Jose all the way down to Paso Robles and Atascadero.

Panetta is a member of several committees in the House, including the Committee on Armed Services. The congressman spoke with KCBX's Benjamin Purper about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as some local Central Coast projects he's working on.

Benjamin Purper
Benjamin Purper came to KCBX in May of 2021 from California’s Inland Empire, where he spent three years as a reporter and Morning Edition host at KVCR in San Bernardino. Dozens of his stories have aired on KQED’s California Report, and his work has broadcast on NPR's news magazines, as well. In addition to radio, Ben has worked as a newspaper reporter and freelance writer.
See stories by Benjamin Purper
