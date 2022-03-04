Democratic Rep. Jimmy Panetta talks Ukraine invasion, new Central Coast congressional district

Congressman Jimmy Panetta is a Democrat representing much of the Central Coast in the House of Representatives, including Monterey and San Benito Counties, and parts of Santa Cruz and Santa Clara Counties. But thanks to this year's round of redistricting, he'll next be running in California's 19th District, which stretches from South San Jose all the way down to Paso Robles and Atascadero.

Panetta is a member of several committees in the House, including the Committee on Armed Services. The congressman spoke with KCBX's Benjamin Purper about the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, as well as some local Central Coast projects he's working on.