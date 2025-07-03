Santa Barbara tenants and landlords go to eviction trial over renovation dispute

A group of longtime tenants living at a nearly century-old property in Santa Barbara is facing possible eviction as a legal dispute heads to trial at the end of the month.

This is the first time a new Santa Barbara city ordinance governing renovation eviction procedures will be tested in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.

The case centers on 215 Bath St., where property owners say severe structural and safety issues have made the buildings uninhabitable. Lacy Taylor, an attorney representing the landlords, said her clients issued 60-day notices to vacate to begin major renovations.

"The statute allows for a landlord to terminate a tenancy if the work is going to take at least 30 days to complete and that the tenant cannot remain in possession safely during the work," Taylor said. "There's no way. It's not even a close call as to whether the tenants could remain in a property that has no plumbing, no electricity, holes in the floor and not to mention hazardous materials."

Taylor added that the delays have driven up costs and kept much-needed rental units off the market.

Attorneys representing the tenants argue the notices were improperly delivered and failed to consider the language needs of residents, many of whom are monolingual Spanish speakers. They also point to a recent city ordinance designed to prevent so-called "renovictions," where tenants are displaced under the guise of remodeling.

In response to the notices, tenants formed an association to educate one another about their rights and advocate against what they believe is unlawful displacement.

The upcoming trial is expected to determine whether the property owners acted in good faith, issued legally sufficient notice, and whether the tenants must vacate their homes. It will also test how recent local and state laws apply to cases involving substantial housing renovations.

