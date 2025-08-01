© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Santa Barbara City Council allocates $500,000 to support immigrant-serving organizations

KCBX | By Adam Solorzano
Published August 1, 2025 at 3:43 PM PDT
Adam Solorzano

The Santa Barbara City Council voted to give $500,000 to local immigrant organizations in response to recent ICE enforcement activities.

Local advocates packed a Special Council Meeting urging lawmakers to support families impacted by raids and educate the immigrant communities on their rights.

In response, the council voted to allocate $500,000. The money will come from the city’s housing funds, but with the caveat that the city’s Finance Committee comes up with ideas to replenish that money.

Primitiva Hernandez is the executive director of 805 UndocuFund – a Central Coast immigrant-serving organization.

“I'm happy that they're going to be allocating the funding that we asked for today– $500,000,” said Hernández. “Rent is due tomorrow and these families don't have time to wait for them to deliberate on where the money is going to come from.”

One council member abstained, and Mayor Randy Rowse voted no. Rowse said he was not comfortable taking money from a local housing fund without a clear plan for where it would go.

The council plans to submit ideas on how the funds will be distributed by August 12.
Tags
KCBX Top Regional Stories Santa Barbara City Councilimmigrationfunding
Adam Solorzano
KCBX reporter Adam Solorzano is working for KCBX News as a California Local News Fellow from 2024-2026. He received his master's degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism in May of 2024. During his time as a graduate student, Adam focused on short-form documentary filmmaking.
See stories by Adam Solorzano