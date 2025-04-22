© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Why are thousands of blue jellyfish-like creatures washing ashore on the Central Coast?

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published April 22, 2025 at 2:38 PM PDT
Velella velella, also called "by-the-wind sailors," scattered across the shoreline.
National Park Service
Velella velella, also called "by-the-wind sailors," scattered across the shoreline.

Scores of jellyfish-like creatures are washing up on Central Coast Beaches.

The animals are called velella velella, and they are related to jellyfish. Nicknamed “by-the-wind sailors,” they are small, oval and bright-blue with a clear, stiff sail which helps propel them across the ocean surface.

Zach Plopper, Environmental Director at the SurfriderFoundation, said very specific ocean conditions– common in the spring– bring blooms of plankton, which velellas feed on.

“This happens when there's upwelling, when wind offshore moves cold water from below the water surface up– nutrient-rich water– and we see large congregations of the velella velella when this happens, and then with wind shifts they can wash up in these mass strandings,” Plopper said.

Their tentacles can sting their prey, but they are harmless to humans. Still, Plopper warns beachgoers to keep an eye on their dogs to make sure they don’t try to eat the valella.
Tags
Environment and Energy Velella VelellaCentral CoastSurfrider Foundation
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
See stories by Amanda Wernik
Related Content