© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Velella velella appear on Central Coast beaches

KCBX | By Beth Thornton
Published April 12, 2024 at 10:57 AM PDT
Velella velella seen on the beach near UC Santa Barbara. The blue jelly-like creatures have been pushed toward shore by wind and currents.
Beth Thornton
Velella velella seen on the beach near UC Santa Barbara. The blue jelly-like creatures have been pushed toward shore by wind and ocean currents.

Central Coast beaches are dotted with blue, jelly-like creatures called Velella velella.

Kyle Emery, a research biologist at UC Santa Barbara, said it’s a natural occurrence that can happen in gusty wind conditions.

“It’s not something that occurs predictably or reliably. When it does happen, it’s likely to happen in late fall and early spring,” he said.

Often called by-the-wind sailors, Velella velella measure a couple of inches in size with a clear triangular sail extending from a rounded body. And that sail, Emery said, catches the wind and off they go.

“Velella velella are at the whim of ocean currents and wind. They have no ability to control which way they move or how they travel,” he said.

The creatures are a distant relative of jellyfish. Each one is made up of a colony of organisms and they live on the surface of the ocean.

“They usually live far out to sea in relatively warm waters,” Emery said.

He said it’s likely that recent storms and windy conditions pushed them toward shore. It's not an ideal situation for them.

If they get stranded on the sand, they quickly dry out and die off. Emery said the bright blue color turns to a clear plastic appearance that you’ll also see on the beach.

When Velella velella are alive, they are blue with a clear sail. When they get stranded on the sand they dry out and lose their color, as also seen in the photo.
Beth Thornton
When Velella velella are alive, they are blue with a clear sail. When they get stranded on the sand they dry out and lose their color, as also seen in the photo.

As for their role in the food web, he said Velella velella feed on plankton, and then sea slugs, sunfish and sea turtles feed on them.

Emery said you might get a minor sting if you touch one, so it’s best to leave them be.

And when the winds change, Velella velella will sail off in a different direction.
Tags
Environment and Energy Central CoastbeachesVelella Velella
Beth Thornton
Beth Thornton is a freelance reporter for KCBX, and a contributor to Issues & Ideas. She was a 2021 Data Fellow with the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism, and has contributed to KQED's statewide radio show The California Report.
See stories by Beth Thornton
Related Content
Load More