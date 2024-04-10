New animal arrives at Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero

The Charles Paddock Zoo welcomed Shelby, a 13-year-old fossa, as part of a conservation effort.

Fossas are top predators and agile tree climbers from the island nation of Madagascar. The mammal looks like a small cat or weasel– but is actually more closely related to the mongoose and civet.

However, there are only 2,500 left in the wild due to habitat loss.

Terrie Banish, with the City of Atascadero, explains that the zoo brought in Shelby to protect the vulnerable species.

“We were able to receive Shelby from the Central Florida Zoo and Botanical Gardens because she definitely needs a place to go, and we're a good home for her,” Banish said.

The Charles Paddock Zoo worked with the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan program. The initiative helps relocate endangered animals from habitats under threat to secure artificial environments.

You can visit Shelby the fossa any day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.