Two congress members from the Central Coast and a senator from Oregon are calling for endangered species protections for the monarch butterfly. Western…
A 5-and-a-half month old California condor chick has taken flight in Pinnacles National Park. This endangered condor chick is the first to be successfully…
Nesting season for the endangered western snowy plover officially starts on March 1, which means portions of some Central Coast beaches will be closed for…
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is designating 5,755 acres in Santa Barbara County as critical habitat for the Vandenberg monkeyflower. It's doing so…
The endangered California condor is having its best spring to date with at least 16 active nests identified statewide by biologists. More than a third of…
An animal species unique to the Channel Islands could soon be removed from the federal Threatened and Endangered Species List.Federal reports show four…
A process to place the monarch butterfly on the federal Endangered Species List is underway. It's part of an effort to protect it from rapidly declining…
This is more than a story of saving endangered species. By studying the Indiana bat, author Don Williams discovers his relationship with wildlife, the…