SLO City Council signs off on more housing for San Luis Ranch

San Luis Obispo City Council is moving forward with a proposal to build 276 new housing units on an empty lot at San Luis Ranch, replacing plans for a commercial development. The council voted 4-0 in favor of the housing plan, with Councilmember Jan Marx recusing.

Before the vote, community members, including San Luis Ranch residents, spoke at a public hearing.

Some said it could lead to more traffic and parking issues. Others said the plan conflicts with the original plan they agreed to when buying their homes, which included nearby commercial spaces.

“As a purchaser, you're thinking, ‘this is the property I'm going to get,’ and so that doesn't really look good for us where we came in early, trying to really enjoy this area, and it's not what we signed up for as a resident,” Resident Chad Elman said.

Other speakers backed the decision to build new residential units, saying it would help ease the region’s housing shortage.

“This is what will maximize community benefit — giving more people the opportunity to have a nice place to live that they really enjoy, that's a tight knit community and a wonderful place to be — is what should be the priority,” Resident Audrey Lariz said.

The vote is a first step. The city, which is leading the development, still needs to work out project logistics such as financial impacts and construction timelines.