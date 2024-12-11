© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SLO City Council signs off on more housing for San Luis Ranch

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published December 11, 2024 at 4:23 PM PST
The proposed site for the units is a vacant lot on 1675 Dalidio Drive.
slocity.org
The proposed site for the units is a vacant lot on 1675 Dalidio Drive.

San Luis Obispo City Council is moving forward with a proposal to build 276 new housing units on an empty lot at San Luis Ranch, replacing plans for a commercial development. The council voted 4-0 in favor of the housing plan, with Councilmember Jan Marx recusing.

Before the vote, community members, including San Luis Ranch residents, spoke at a public hearing.

Some said it could lead to more traffic and parking issues. Others said the plan conflicts with the original plan they agreed to when buying their homes, which included nearby commercial spaces.

“As a purchaser, you're thinking, ‘this is the property I'm going to get,’ and so that doesn't really look good for us where we came in early, trying to really enjoy this area, and it's not what we signed up for as a resident,” Resident Chad Elman said.

Other speakers backed the decision to build new residential units, saying it would help ease the region’s housing shortage.

“This is what will maximize community benefit — giving more people the opportunity to have a nice place to live that they really enjoy, that's a tight knit community and a wonderful place to be — is what should be the priority,” Resident Audrey Lariz said.

The vote is a first step. The city, which is leading the development, still needs to work out project logistics such as financial impacts and construction timelines.
Tags
Infrastructure, Housing and Development San Luis Obispo City CouncilSan Luis RanchSLO
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
See stories by Amanda Wernik
Related Content