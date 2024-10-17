SLO mayor's race pits Erica A. Stewart against perennial challenger

San Luis Obispo’s mayor job is up for grabs. But, the race to be the city’s top-elected official may not turn out to be much of a contest:

Erica A. Stewart has not faced significant opposition during her first term as San Luis Obispo’s mayor. This year her sole rival is Donald Hedrick, a man who's been gunning for the seat since 2006.

If re-elected, Stewart said she will continue to work on projects that will help low-income community members acquire affordable housing. Just this month the city and other stakeholders started work on a $19 million project to convert a Motel 6 into permanent residences for unhoused people.

“We still need to do more on the affordable housing—the affordable low income housing I should say—because affordable has a whole huge range of definitions depending on who you're talking to. Also, I feel like we're finally making some strides for people who are unhoused and really want to see those different programs and employees and resources come to fruition,” Stuart said.

Hedrick is a welder and city resident since the late 60’s, according to published reports. He did not respond to requests from KCBX for an interview, but he has previously said he is motivated to hold public office to preserve the historic character of San Luis Obispo.

Stewart cited sustainability projects as a success in her first term. The city has built new bike lanes and rolled out new electric buses. She said another goal is making transportation more accessible for young professionals, not just college students.

“If you're used to riding the bus and you were good with riding the bus. I want to help people continue to do that, but at work instead of at home to Cal Poly, it's home to work now. So trying to figure out that transit aspect I think is going to be really important,” Stuart said.

The polls open at 7AM on November 5th, but you can vote now by sending in the mail-in ballot that California sends to every registered voter in the state.

This story was updated on 10-18-24 to reflect the correct spelling of the mayor's name. We regret the error.

