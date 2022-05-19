© 2022 KCBX
Government and Politics

KCBX Two-Way: Julie Rodewald explains the duties, implications of SLO County clerk-recorder position

KCBX | By Rachel Showalter
Published May 19, 2022 at 5:59 PM PDT
slo_county_clerk_recorder_office.jpeg
Benjamin Purper
/
A sign at the SLO County Clerk-Recorder's Office warns that tampering with voting equipment is a felony.

The June 7 primary election is about three weeks away. Voters in San Luis Obispo County have the option to vote for their next County Clerk-Recorder, who is responsible for conducting elections. KCBX reporter Rachel Showalter sat down with former SLO County Clerk Recorder Julie Rodewald to talk about the details of the role and what impacts it has on SLO County voting.

All California active registered voters should have received a vote-by-mail ballot for the primary. In order for a ballot to be counted it must be postmarked before or on Election Day and be received in the Clerk-Recorder’s office no later than seven days after Election Day. It can also be dropped off by the voter to any official ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day, June 7.

Rachel Showalter
Rachel Showalter first joined KCBX as an intern from Cal Poly in 2017. During her time in college, she anchored and reported for Mustang News at Cal Poly's radio station, KCPR. After graduating, she took her first job as a Producer at KSBY-TV. She returned to the KCBX team in October 2020 and now reports daily for KCBX News. Rachel spends her off-days climbing rocks, cooking artichokes and fighting crosswords with friends.
See stories by Rachel Showalter
