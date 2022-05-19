KCBX Two-Way: Julie Rodewald explains the duties, implications of SLO County clerk-recorder position

The June 7 primary election is about three weeks away. Voters in San Luis Obispo County have the option to vote for their next County Clerk-Recorder, who is responsible for conducting elections. KCBX reporter Rachel Showalter sat down with former SLO County Clerk Recorder Julie Rodewald to talk about the details of the role and what impacts it has on SLO County voting.

All California active registered voters should have received a vote-by-mail ballot for the primary. In order for a ballot to be counted it must be postmarked before or on Election Day and be received in the Clerk-Recorder’s office no later than seven days after Election Day. It can also be dropped off by the voter to any official ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on Election Day, June 7.

