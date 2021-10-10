-
In a 3-2 vote, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors decided May 4 to move forward with using polling places instead of voter service centers…
-
County Clerk-Recorder Tommy Gong is asking voters to participate in his San Luis Obispo County 2021 Voter Survey so he can make recommendations, informed…
-
In this episode of Issues & Ideas, we learn about a year-long San Luis Obispo Tribune investigation into substandard housing in San Luis Obispo County. We…
-
Six San Luis Obispo city council candidates answer questions posed by the KCBX newsroom, Pismo Beach residents decide their next mayor and a bed tax. We…
-
For the last eight years, Democrat Hannah-Beth Jackson has represented California’s 19th state senate district, which extends from Guadalupe to Camarillo.…
-
The California governor’s office says there’s still no word on who Gavin Newsom will pick to replace the late Adam Hill on the San Luis Obispo County…
-
By now, Central Coast voters should have received their November 2020 general election ballots in the mail—and this election is going to be like no other.…
-
Voting is now underway for the 2020 General Election. This election will be like no other in U.S. history. So far, more than 5 million people across the…
-
KCBX's Greta Mart speaks with San Luis Obispo County top election official Tommy Gong about what is different in this November 3, 2020 election: the…
-
Over the past week, voters across the Central Coast started receiving vote-by-mail (VBM) ballots in their mailboxes, and with five weeks left before…