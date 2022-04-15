KCBX News Update: Santa Barbara County seeks poll workers, CA postpones school vaccine requirement

Santa Barbara County encourages people to sign up to be poll workers in June primary

The June primary election is less than two months away, and local governments are looking to hire poll workers.

Santa Barbara County says they need poll workers especially in the cities of Santa Barbara, Goleta, Lompoc and Santa Maria.

In a press release, County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor & Registrar of Voters Joseph Holland said “poll workers are on the frontline of democracy” and that “without them, voting does not happen.”

Poll workers in Santa Barbara County are paid a stipend of $180-$310 depending on their experience, and they have to attend a mandatory training.

A list of qualifications and the application link at countyofsb.org.

San Luis Obispo County is also looking for poll workers, and you can apply online there at slocounty.ca.gov.

California postpones COVID-19 vaccine requirement for schoolchildren

The California Department of Public Health is holding off on requiring the COVID-19 vaccine for schoolchildren for another year.

The FDA still hasn’t granted full authorization for the shot for children under 16. In a news release, the state health department said it will wait to require it until at least July 2023.

Meanwhile, a bill that would have required the shot for students has also been shelved.

According to pediatrician and Democratic State Senator Doctor Richard Pan, a big factor in lagging child vaccination rates is access. He noted that not all doctors keep the COVID-19 vaccine on hand.

"Getting vaccines to kids is not that simple. So you have to have storage, you have to get the vaccines, you have to be sure they’re maintained appropriately," Pan said.

Pan said access should be a priority before the state adds the shot to the list of vaccines already required to attend public or private schools.

This story came to us from CapRadio News through the CapRadio Network for public radio stations.