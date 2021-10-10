COVID-19 vaccine

-
The COVID-19 booster shot is starting to roll out, and health officials are also encouraging people to get their flu shot at the same time. Since the…
-
In a country and culture that esteems the individual, civil liberties and personal freedoms, at what point are we responsible for the health and…
-
A nurse in scrubs waves a sign at traffic that reads “I am informed, and I do not consent.” She's joined by about fifty other healthcare workers, teachers…
-
A growing number of restaurants and bars in Los Angeles and the Bay Area are requiring that patrons show proof they are vaccinated against COVID19 in…
-
The Census Bureau estimates that just over 17% of U.S. adults aged 18 and older are unsure about or have already decided against receiving a COVID-19…
-
On this edition of Issues & ideas, you’ll hear about the UC Santa Barbara marine scientists who are currently on an international expedition to help them…
-
San Luis Obispo County announced it will close the three mass vaccination clinics in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo and Arroyo Grande on June 4.People who…
-
The COVID-19 vaccination site at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo administers around 1,000 doses every day to county residents.At least that’s the goal.…
-
San Luis Obispo County Public Health announced May 5 it is now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations without an appointment at the vaccination clinics in…
-
San Luis Obispo County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein announced April 7 that people who are 16 and older can now register for a COVID-19…