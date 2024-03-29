Local health officials recommend Covid-19 spring booster shot for older adults

San Luis Obispo County health officials are urging people aged 65 and older to get an additional Covid-19 booster shot this spring.

Local officials are following the latest CDC guidelines, which state that older adults should receive a second shot of the booster introduced last fall to achieve full vaccination status.

Dr. Rick Rosen, the Deputy Health Officer for SLO County, explained that older adults are often hit hardest by the coronavirus.

“That is the age group that is most likely to experience either severe disease or wind up in the hospital due to Covid,” Rosen said.

In SLO County, Covid cases have dropped from 60 at the peak of this winter surge to only 13 reported cases last Saturday.

However, Rosen anticipates another increase in cases in late summer or early fall.

County public health clinics and pharmacies are offering booster shots.