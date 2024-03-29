© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
Local health officials recommend Covid-19 spring booster shot for older adults

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published March 29, 2024 at 3:34 PM PDT
According to the latest CDC guidelines, older adults should receive a second shot of the booster introduced last fall to achieve full vaccination status.
San Luis Obispo County health officials are urging people aged 65 and older to get an additional Covid-19 booster shot this spring.

Local officials are following the latest CDC guidelines, which state that older adults should receive a second shot of the booster introduced last fall to achieve full vaccination status.

Dr. Rick Rosen, the Deputy Health Officer for SLO County, explained that older adults are often hit hardest by the coronavirus.

“That is the age group that is most likely to experience either severe disease or wind up in the hospital due to Covid,” Rosen said.

In SLO County, Covid cases have dropped from 60 at the peak of this winter surge to only 13 reported cases last Saturday.

However, Rosen anticipates another increase in cases in late summer or early fall.

County public health clinics and pharmacies are offering booster shots.
San Luis Obispo County Public HealthCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccineOmicron Booster
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
See stories by Amanda Wernik
