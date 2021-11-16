KCBX News Update: Prescribed burn in Montaña de Oro, NAACP of SLO County to hold vaccine clinic, and redistricting commission adds more time slots

Prescribed burn taking place at Montaña de Oro State Park until December

A prescribed burn is taking place at Montaña de Oro State Park starting today until December 3.

California State Parks, the San Luis Obispo County Air Pollution Control District and CAL FIRE will be burning about 270 brush piles as weather permits.

The burns will take place in the eucalyptus forest near Camp KEEP along the west side of Pecho Valley Road, according to a press release.

Burns may start as early as 7 a.m. and will stop around 5 p.m.

NAACP SLO County to host mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The NAACP of SLO County will host a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Sunday, Nov. 21 from 1-3 p.m. in Paso Robles.

The event will be at the Paso Robles City Park gazebo on Spring St. and 12th St.

The NAACP of SLO County is partnering with SLO County Public Health to give out first and second vaccination shots as well as booster shots and flu shots to people ages 12 and above.

Those receiving their first or second vaccination will also receive $50 gift cards.

In a press release, the NAACP SLO County said it “recognizes that there have been racial and ethnic disparities with regard to COVID cases, vaccination rates, and casualties” and that the organization recently received a grant to assist in its COVID outreach efforts.

California Citizens Redistricting Commission adds more time slots for public feedback on draft maps

The California Citizens Redistricting Commission has added more time slots for public feedback on its draft maps released last week.

The commission is holding a series of public meetings from Nov. 17-23 on its Congressional, Assembly, Senate and Board of Equalization district maps.

In order to accommodate more speakers, the commission has decreased the amount of time per speaker to 2.5 minutes.

The California Citizens Redistricting Commission is tasked with redrawing the state’s district lines every 10 years.

California lost a congressional seat after the 2020 census after stalled population growth in the state, leading to a closely-watched redistricting process this year.

People can make appointments to speak or learn more about redistricting at wedrawthelinesca.org.