So, what exactly is redistricting and why is it important? Redistricting is the process in which new boundaries for representational districts are drawn.…
As part of our three-part series on redistricting on the Central Coast, we’re looking at the different systems for redistricting in Santa Barbara and San…
For part two of our three-part series on redistricting on the Central Coast, we’re looking at how the process works in the City and County of Santa…
As part of KCBX's three-part series on redistricting on the Central Coast, we’re looking at how the process works in San Luis Obispo County.Redistricting…
On Issues & Ideas, we'll hear from retired SLO County Clerk Recorder Julie Rodewald, about how we can take part in choosing the way we vote in the future.…
In a meeting April 20, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved more than $150,000 for the County Administrative Office to use…
Santa Maria is transitioning from an at-large voting system to a district-based election process. This week the city is hosting the first in a series of…