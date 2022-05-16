KCBX Two-Way: SLO County considering charter to fill county vacancies

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to talk at its meeting tomorrow about a potential charter to fill vacancies in county elected offices. If approved, the charter would be on the ballot in November and could give the county more control over vacancies in positions like county clerk-recorder in the future.

KCBX’s Benjamin Purper spoke with SLO Tribune reporter Stephanie Zappelli about her reporting on the potential charter and the idea of an independent redistricting commission in SLO County.