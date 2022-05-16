© 2022 KCBX
Government and Politics

KCBX Two-Way: SLO County considering charter to fill county vacancies

KCBX | By Benjamin Purper
Published May 16, 2022 at 5:39 PM PDT
The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to talk at its meeting tomorrow about a potential charter to fill vacancies in county elected offices. If approved, the charter would be on the ballot in November and could give the county more control over vacancies in positions like county clerk-recorder in the future.

KCBX’s Benjamin Purper spoke with SLO Tribune reporter Stephanie Zappelli about her reporting on the potential charter and the idea of an independent redistricting commission in SLO County.

Benjamin Purper
Benjamin Purper came to KCBX in May of 2021 from California’s Inland Empire, where he spent three years as a reporter and Morning Edition host at KVCR in San Bernardino. Dozens of his stories have aired on KQED’s California Report, and his work has broadcast on NPR's news magazines, as well. In addition to radio, Ben has worked as a newspaper reporter and freelance writer.
