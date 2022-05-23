KCBX Two-Way: Cal Poly Professor Michael Latner on local and national election distrust

The June 7 primary election is fast approaching, and many voters have already received their mail-in ballots.

Major polls show that the majority of Americans trust that elections are fair, but election distrust in general has been steadily growing across the country. The same is true in SLO County.

KCBX reporter Rachel Showalter sat down with Cal Poly Political Science Professor Michael Latner to talk about election safety and voter distrust locally and nationally.