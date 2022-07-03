KCBX News Update: Camino Fire fully contained, and SLO County primary election almost certified

Camino Fire 100% contained, but fireworks threat lingers

Cal Fire SLO announced on Saturday that the Camino Fire in the Huasna Valley is now 100% contained after burning 387 acres.

Two first responders were injured fighting the fire. There were no deaths or structures destroyed.

The fire began on June 28, and reached full containment this weekend after more than 300 personnel deployed to fight it, according to CalFire. People in the area were put under evacuation warnings and orders, which have now been lifted.

But with the Independence Day holiday tomorrow will come fireworks, and with them an increased risk for more fires. Officials are warning against accidentally starting fires with illegal or unsafe fireworks amid dry conditions on the Central Coast.

SLO County primary election nears certification

Benjamin Purper /

The SLO County Clerk-Recorder’s Office counted more ballots and released more unofficial election results Friday, meaning ballot counting is almost done and the outcomes are virtually decided.

The office says it has less than 300 ballots left to count, and that those are expected to be counted — and the election certified — on July 7.

Results are still preliminary until then, but Friday’s numbers paint a clear picture of the races’ outcomes. In

SLO County’s District 2, Bruce Gibson will face Bruce Jones in a November run-off. That’s despite Gibson’s lead at about 48% of the vote compared to Jones, whose percentage stands at about 19%.

In District 3, Dawn Ortiz-Legg will keep her seat after solidly defeating Stacy Korsgaden.

In District 4, Jimmy Paulding will unseat Lynn Compton by a narrow margin of a little more than 600 votes, as of Friday.

As for other SLO County races, Elaina Cano will keep her position as the county’s clerk-recorder, and Mike Frye has won the Superior Court Judge race.