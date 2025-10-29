SLO City Council considers new measures to protect renters

San Luis Obispo city leaders are exploring new ways to make rental housing safer while supporting both tenants and landlords.

At a recent city council study session, officials discussed tracking information about rental units, monitoring safety issues, and addressing rent increases and evictions.

Renter Abby Garcia spoke during public comment and called for a mandatory rental registry.

“I know that homelessness and housing is a priority in the city and I don't understand how we can have meaningful discussion surrounding it without objective comprehensive data. So, the registry definitely needs to be mandatory,” she said.

Another resident, Jonathan Ayala, said the city is the most expensive rental market he has lived in compared with Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Atlanta.

“This community will only continue to be a good place to live if renters can afford to stay here in safe, accessible housing. The city must implement multiple robust ways to protect renters in our city,” he said.

City staff noted that many local rental units are not fully covered by current state protections and that data on renters is limited. Updates to the Mobile Home Park Rent Stabilization Ordinance are also needed to ensure continued protection for mobile home residents.

Council members directed staff to create a revised safe housing checklist for landlords and tenants, expand education about state and local laws, distribute checklists at lease signing, evaluate programs that help prevent evictions, and develop a rental registry to track rents and safety concerns.

Another study session is expected in February 2026 to review progress and discuss next steps on housing safety initiatives.