SLO City Council revokes Delta Chi fraternity permit following multiple noise violations

The San Luis Obispo City Council has upheld the planning commission’s decision to revoke a Cal Poly fraternity’s permit that allowed members to operate at 1236 Monte Vista Place.

The Delta Chi fraternity has faced multiple citations for noise violations, unruly gatherings and exceeding capacity limits on the property. Complaints from neighbors, including an illegal gathering during St. Patrick's Day weekend prompted the council's review.

Mayor Erica A. Stewart expressed frustrations over the fraternity’s repeated violations during Tuesday night’s meeting.

“My initial thought when I saw that there was a St. Patrick's Day citation, I'm like, there's no other reason to have a conversation now ‘cause I'm done. After the community has asked for help over and over and over again and this was like I said, kind of that no fly zone—and then there was still a gathering that day,” she said.

Councilwoman Jan Marx emphasized that the issue extends beyond noise.

“We're talking about a lack of consideration for your neighbors on the part of the fraternity. It's not the community's noise problem. It's a fraternity's problem because they're not able to control themselves as young men. And that's something they need to learn,” Marx said.

Despite city efforts to promote safe celebrations, the fraternity was cited for another noise violation as recently as October. The city council stressed the importance of ongoing collaboration with Cal Poly to address future concerns.

Delta Chi must now cease operations at 1236 Monte Vista Place immediately.