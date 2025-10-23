© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
90.1 FM San Luis Obispo | 91.7 FM Paso Robles | 91.1 FM Cayucos | 95.1 FM Lompoc | 90.9 FM Avila
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

SLO City Council revokes Delta Chi fraternity permit following multiple noise violations

KCBX | By Gabriela Fernandez
Published October 23, 2025 at 1:48 AM PDT
The Delta Chi Cal Poly Chapter headquarters sits at 1236 Monte Vista Place in San Luis Obispo.
Gabriela Fernandez
The Delta Chi Cal Poly Chapter headquarters sits at 1236 Monte Vista Place in San Luis Obispo.

The San Luis Obispo City Council has upheld the planning commission’s decision to revoke a Cal Poly fraternity’s permit that allowed members to operate at 1236 Monte Vista Place.

The Delta Chi fraternity has faced multiple citations for noise violations, unruly gatherings and exceeding capacity limits on the property. Complaints from neighbors, including an illegal gathering during St. Patrick's Day weekend prompted the council's review.

Mayor Erica A. Stewart expressed frustrations over the fraternity’s repeated violations during Tuesday night’s meeting.

“My initial thought when I saw that there was a St. Patrick's Day citation, I'm like, there's no other reason to have a conversation now ‘cause I'm done. After the community has asked for help over and over and over again and this was like I said, kind of that no fly zone—and then there was still a gathering that day,” she said.

Councilwoman Jan Marx emphasized that the issue extends beyond noise.

“We're talking about a lack of consideration for your neighbors on the part of the fraternity. It's not the community's noise problem. It's a fraternity's problem because they're not able to control themselves as young men. And that's something they need to learn,” Marx said.

Despite city efforts to promote safe celebrations, the fraternity was cited for another noise violation as recently as October. The city council stressed the importance of ongoing collaboration with Cal Poly to address future concerns.

Delta Chi must now cease operations at 1236 Monte Vista Place immediately.
Tags
Infrastructure, Housing and Development SLOCity CouncilfraternitynoisecitationsCal Poly University
Gabriela Fernandez
Gabriela Fernandez came to KCBX in May of 2022 as a general assignment reporter, and became news director in December of 2023. In September of 2024 she returned to reporting full time.
See stories by Gabriela Fernandez
Related Content