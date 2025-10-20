Judge upholds coastal commission’s authority in Sable Offshore pipeline dispute

A California judge has sided with state regulators in a high-profile dispute over efforts to restart the oil pipeline that ruptured off Refugio Beach in 2015.

Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Thomas Anderle ruled that Sable Offshore Corp.’s recent work to revive the Las Flores Pipeline System was not authorized under decades-old permits. The decision affirmed the California Coastal Commission’s multiple cease-and-desist orders and its more than $18 million in penalties issued toward the oil company.

The commission argued that Sable’s repairs were not permitted by state agencies, while the company maintained the work was routine maintenance.

Environmental advocates praised the court ruling.

“It was a total vindication of the Coastal Commission’s position,” said Julie Teel Simmons, senior counsel at the Center for Biological Diversity. “They need a new coastal development permit to proceed with any further development work in the coastal zone.”

The Coastal Commission echoed that view, saying it was pleased the court upheld its authority “to protect the beautiful coast of California,” and adding that it hopes Sable “will now comply with state law.”

Sable, however, “vigorously disagrees” with the decision. In a press release, the company said it plans to appeal and insisted the ruling will not affect its plans to resume petroleum transport through the pipeline.