The Santa Barbara County Planning Commission voted to deny an ExxonMobil proposal to temporarily transport oil along Highways 101 and 166, despite…
One of the largest oil spills in California in decades is still growing. Chevron told state regulators on Monday that large quantities of crude oil and…
Saying that Chevron has failed to do all it should have to stop a massive release of crude oil at a Kern County well site, state regulators have ordered…
Globules of decades-old bunker oil washed up on Morro Rock Beach and the southern end of Morro Strand State Beach Saturday, after a contractor working on…
San Luis Obispo County Environmental Health Services now says an intense thunderstorm was responsible for Monday's oil spill near Cuyama off Highway 166.…
A visual underwater survey of the Refugio oil spill site showed promising signs of recovery according to the group, Reef Watch California.The organization…
Central Coast legislators are investigating last month's oil spill on the Santa Barbara County Coast. State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson and Assemblymember…
Officials with the Refugio oil spill command center said Friday that work to remove contaminated soil is gaining speed following the arival of a crane…
As clean-up efforts continue off the Gaviota Coast, officials say no oily water has been recovered since last week. More than 14-thousand gallons of oily…
Fishermen in Santa Barbara Harbor are still starting their motors to head out into the channel for the day's catch, despite being among the first to feel…