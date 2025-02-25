© 2025 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
SLO City to hold informational session on proposed waste rate hike

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published February 25, 2025 at 3:26 PM PST
Angel Russell

San Luis Obispo residents can learn more about a proposed garbage rate hike at an informational session Wednesday.

City officials and garbage service staff will answer questions about the increase at 5 p.m. at the Ludwick Community Center. If approved, solid waste rates could rise nearly 8% for all residential and commercial customers.

“What’s really driving these changes is the increasing costs that the garbage company is facing associated with collection and post-collection services– so labor, fuel, wages for the employees,” City Solid Waste and Recycling Program Manager Meg Buckingham said.

According to Buckingham, the plan also proposes new benefits for customers, including income assistance programs for low-income residents, bulky item pick-up, a free annual cart exchange, and holiday tree collection..

People who are against the proposed rate increases can send a written protest to the city clerk before a Mar. 18 hearing on the proposal.
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
