SLO City to hold informational session on proposed waste rate hike

San Luis Obispo residents can learn more about a proposed garbage rate hike at an informational session Wednesday.

City officials and garbage service staff will answer questions about the increase at 5 p.m. at the Ludwick Community Center. If approved, solid waste rates could rise nearly 8% for all residential and commercial customers.

“What’s really driving these changes is the increasing costs that the garbage company is facing associated with collection and post-collection services– so labor, fuel, wages for the employees,” City Solid Waste and Recycling Program Manager Meg Buckingham said.

According to Buckingham, the plan also proposes new benefits for customers, including income assistance programs for low-income residents, bulky item pick-up, a free annual cart exchange, and holiday tree collection..

People who are against the proposed rate increases can send a written protest to the city clerk before a Mar. 18 hearing on the proposal.

