New trash collection company will serve unincorporated areas of northern SB County

The unincorporated areas of Lompoc, Santa Maria, and Santa Ynez Valleys will have a new trash collection company starting July 1. MarBorg Industries will replace Waste Management.

Mackie Forgey from Santa Barbara County's waste management division said MarBorg offers lower rates and better customer service.

“When you call the MarBorg number, you will always get a person that is well versed in that customer’s region and will be able to assist them,” Forgey said.

The monthly rate for a 90-gallon trash bin in Santa Ynez will drop by $4, from $54.77 to $50.77.

In Lompoc, rates will decrease by $0.77, from $41.47 to $40.70.

However, in Santa Maria, costs will increase by $0.74.

County officials said trash collection days will remain the same, bills will transfer over, and Marborg will swap out the bins.