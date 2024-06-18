© 2024 KCBX | KCBX is a registered non-profit, 501(c)(3). Tax ID: 23-7292203
New trash collection company will serve unincorporated areas of northern SB County

KCBX | By Amanda Wernik
Published June 18, 2024 at 6:20 PM PDT
Trash bins in Santa Barbara County.
City of Santa Barbara Sustainability & Resilience
The unincorporated areas of Lompoc, Santa Maria, and Santa Ynez Valleys will have a new trash collection company starting July 1. MarBorg Industries will replace Waste Management.

Mackie Forgey from Santa Barbara County's waste management division said MarBorg offers lower rates and better customer service.

“When you call the MarBorg number, you will always get a person that is well versed in that customer’s region and will be able to assist them,” Forgey said.

The monthly rate for a 90-gallon trash bin in Santa Ynez will drop by $4, from $54.77 to $50.77.

In Lompoc, rates will decrease by $0.77, from $41.47 to $40.70.

However, in Santa Maria, costs will increase by $0.74.

County officials said trash collection days will remain the same, bills will transfer over, and Marborg will swap out the bins.
Central Coast News Santa Barbara County Santa Ynez Santa Maria
Amanda Wernik
KCBX Reporter Amanda Wernik graduated from Cal Poly, San Luis Obispo with a BS in Journalism. Amanda is currently a fellow with the USC Center for Health Journalism, completing a data fellowship that will result in a news feature series to air on KCBX in the winter of 2024.
