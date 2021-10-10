-
Goleta residents could see their rate fees for garbage collection increase by 4% as soon as this summer.The Goleta City Council voted unanimously April 6…
-
While a litter problem is not new to Pismo Beach, city officials said the pandemic has exacerbated the situation, and now they are seeking new…
-
Despite the pandemic, tourists are flocking to Central Coast beaches to escape the hot inland weather. But the increase of people is also leading to an…
-
The future of garbage disposal - and energy production - was on display Tuesday morning at the San Luis Garbage Company facility on San Luis Obispo’s Old…
-
A new food recycling program is starting Monday here on the Central Coast. You’ll be able to put food directly into the green yard waste bins if you have…
-
The gift-giving, party-throwing and house-decorating associated with the Christmas holiday season generates a lot of trash and recyclable materials each…